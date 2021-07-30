Yellowstone star and singer-songwriter Ryan Bingham has listed his California estate for $2.45 million, just weeks after filing for divorce.

Bingham and his now-estranged wife, Anna Axster, bought their 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2,394-square-foot home in an exclusive area of Los Angeles for $1.36 million in 2013, according to property records. The breathtaking property was originally built in 1947, and the listing from Michelle St. Clair-Zsakany with Sotheby's International Realty touts the home's "European and mid-century modern sensibilities," describing the main residence as "stylish, upscale, modern yet cozy, peaceful, happy, light and bright."

The completely refurbished property is very private, nestled behind a large wooden gate, walls and extensive landscaping that obscures views from the street. The back of the home opens onto a series of multi-level decks and porches that offer stunning mountain views, with covered and uncovered seating and dining areas.

The interior of the home is airy and lets in plenty of natural light, while open, expansive rooms flow well together. The living room also boasts mountain views, as well as wide-plank white oak floors and a fireplace. The kitchen features Brazilian soapstone countertops, brass fixtures, all high-end appliances and a separate pantry.

The second floor features three bedrooms, one of which is an owner's suite with an office nook, a balcony overlooking the mountains, separate closets and a master bathroom with double vanities, a claw-foot bathtub and a separate shower.

The property also includes a guest house, as well as parking.

Bingham first came to widespread public attention in 2009, when his song "The Weary Kind" served as the theme song for the acclaimed film Crazy Heart. Bingham won an Academy Award, Gloden Globe Award, Grammy Award and more for the song, and he's gone on to a successful musical career in the years since. Bingham appears on Yellowstone in the role of Walker, an ex-con who works on the Dutton ranch as a ranch hand. His music has also been part of the hit show.

The Blast reported in late June that Bingham had filed for divorce from Axster after 12 years of marriage.

