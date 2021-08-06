17th Annual Fundraiser for WYCO Volunteer Fire Department

The 17th Annual Fundraiser for the WYCO Volunteer Frie Department will be taking place on August 14.

Located 15 miles west of Woods Landing on Hwy 230, the WYCO Fire Department has been heavily impacted by the Mullen Fire in 2020. They were also unable to hold their fundraiser in 2020.

Therefore, this small volunteer department has a large needs list and a small budget. Limited support from tax revenue in Albany County makes the department rely heavily on fundraising dollars.

Come and support our amazing volunteer firefighters with burgers, hotdogs, and a big variety of chili in the contest. There will also be a Silent Auction, Live Auction, and raffles! Any cash donations will also be accepted!