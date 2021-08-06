17th Annual Fundraiser for WYCO Volunteer Fire Department
The 17th Annual Fundraiser for the WYCO Volunteer Frie Department will be taking place on August 14.
Get our free mobile app
Located 15 miles west of Woods Landing on Hwy 230, the WYCO Fire Department has been heavily impacted by the Mullen Fire in 2020. They were also unable to hold their fundraiser in 2020.
Therefore, this small volunteer department has a large needs list and a small budget. Limited support from tax revenue in Albany County makes the department rely heavily on fundraising dollars.
Come and support our amazing volunteer firefighters with burgers, hotdogs, and a big variety of chili in the contest. There will also be a Silent Auction, Live Auction, and raffles! Any cash donations will also be accepted!
LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades
Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.