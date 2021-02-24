65-70 MPH Gusts, Blowing Snow to Impact Travel in SE Wyoming

Another round of strong and gusty winds is expected to blast southeast Wyoming late Thursday through Friday night.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne issued the following statement Wednesday afternoon:

weather.gov/cys

February 24th Afternoon Update: A High Wind Warning has been issued for the Arlington and Elk Mountain area along Interstate 80 beginning 5 pm Thursday and continuing through Friday night for wind gusts around 70 MPH. A High Wind Watch remains in effect across the southern and central Laramie Range in addition to the Bordeaux area south of Wheatland. In addition to strong winds, blowing snow is also a concern with any lingering surface snowpack.

