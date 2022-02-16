Wind gusts of 65 to 75 mph are expected to return to the wind-prone areas of southeast Wyoming Thursday afternoon.

"With a fresh snowpack from today's snowfall, blowing snow is going to be a problem," the National Weather Service in Cheyenne said.

The agency says visibility could drop to less than a half-mile at times.

Get our free mobile app

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions and closures.

weather.gov/cys/ weather.gov/cys/ loading...

16/4AM: Greetings! Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for much of southeast Wyoming today through Thursday morning. But that's not all we're worried about. Strong winds are expected to return to the wind prone areas of southeast Wyoming Thursday afternoon. High Wind Watches are in effect for Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. Wind gusts of 65-75mph are expected. With a fresh snowpack from today's snowfall, blowing snow is going to be a problem, especially in the wind prone areas. Very poor visibility can be expected with these strong winds and blowing snow. Stay up to date on latest road conditions by visiting WYDOT's Road Condition Page at wyoroad.info/Highway/text_road.html. Be safe!

READ MORE: