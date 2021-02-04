65 MPH Winds Expected In SE Wyoming Into Friday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued High Wind Warnings for southeast Wyoming today [Feb. 4] into Friday morning.

The agency posted this statement on its website this morning:

A very windy day is on tap for much of southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle, with wind gusts 35-50 MPH common across the area. High Wind Warnings have been posted once again for the wind prone areas of southeast Wyoming, where wind gusts up to 65 MPH will be possible this afternoon and tonight. The highest potential for gusts in excess of 60 MPH is expected after 8 PM MST this evening. Expect hazardous travel for light and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. In addition to the threat for strong winds, areas of blowing and drifting snow are possible along and west of the Laramie Range, creating locally reduced visibilities and slick road conditions. Know before you go!

