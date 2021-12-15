70 MPH Winds, Eight Inches Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has posted winter weather advisories for the Snowy Range and Sierra Madre Mountains in southeast Wyoming,
That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. According to the post:
Winter Weather Advisories have been expanded into the Snowy and Sierra Madres. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Dawes County, Snowy Range, and Sierra Madres and is in effect until 8 PM on today. Strong, gusty winds and snow are expected. Wind gusts up to 60 MPH, and snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the Nebraska Panhandle, with 70 mph winds and 4 to 8 inches for the mountain zones. This could lead to blowing snow and significantly reduce visibilities. Dial 511 or visit 511.nebraska.gov or wyoroad.info for the latest road information.