The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has posted winter weather advisories for the Snowy Range and Sierra Madre Mountains in southeast Wyoming,

That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. According to the post:

Winter Weather Advisories have been expanded into the Snowy and Sierra Madres. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Dawes County, Snowy Range, and Sierra Madres and is in effect until 8 PM on today. Strong, gusty winds and snow are expected. Wind gusts up to 60 MPH, and snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the Nebraska Panhandle, with 70 mph winds and 4 to 8 inches for the mountain zones. This could lead to blowing snow and significantly reduce visibilities. Dial 511 or visit 511.nebraska.gov or wyoroad.info for the latest road information.