72 Students, 20 Staff Members Test Positive For COVID In LCSD#1

According to a news release from Laramie County School District#1, 72 district students and 20 staff members tested positive for COVID-19 between Sept. 3 and Thursday, Sept. 9.

The Saturday release included the following:

''These individuals were at the following locations— Afflerbach Elementary, Alta Vista Elementary, Anderson Elementary, Arp Elementary, Bain Elementary, Carey Junior High, Central High, Davis Elementary, Dildine Elementary, East High, Fairview/Lebhart Elementary, Gilchrist Elementary, Goins Elementary, Hebard Elementary, Henderson Elementary, Hobbs Elementary, Jessup Elementary, Johnson Junior High, McCormick Junior High, Meadowlark Elementary, Pioneer Park Elementary, Prairie Wind Elementary, South High, Sunrise Elementary and Willadsen Elementary.

Those who had direct contact with any of the individuals who tested positive will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding next steps.''

The district's Board of Trustees last week imposed an indoor face mask mandate which took effect on Thursday.

Superintendent Dr. Margaret Crespo says the mandate will remain in effect as long as the county remains at high or substantial risk for transmission of the virus.