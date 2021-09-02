Watch Yellowstone Traffic Get Stopped By One Very Stubborn Bison

Driving in Yellowstone National Park is one of the great joys in life. It's worth noting that not only will you need to observe posted speed limits, but you'll also be limited by whatever the bison want you to do or not do as one driver recently learned.

Based on the video description, this happened on August 21, 2021 in Yellowstone National Park.

If you've never been to Yellowstone and are planning a trip, you need to know this is not an unusual event, but a regular occurrence. Another driver shared their moment that happened in early August of this year.

As you might imagine, the YouTube comments have been hysterical. Here are a few favorites:

What kind of pokemon is that?

Did she just say that absolute monolithic piece of titanic unit was cute.. The what..

such a big body compared to their tiny legs and feet i wonder if their feet hurt lol

If you walk in heels, you know the struggle is real...not that I know that from experience, but...let's move on from that awkward moment.

It's bison being bison in Yellowstone National Park. It's the Wyoming traffic reality and we wouldn't want it any other way.

