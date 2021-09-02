Yellowstone has released the first full trailer for its hotly anticipated upcoming Season 4, and fans will be stunned as they get their first real look at the fates of some of the show's most important characters.

Season 3 of the massive hit show ended in multiple cliffhangers as the Dutton family came under concerted attack, with John Dutton (Kevin Costner) getting shot in the chest, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) seemingly blown up by a package bomb and Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) fighting for his life as gunmen burst into his office and opened fire.

The new, full trailer is a real stunner that ratchets up the drama and leaves fans even more eager for Season 4. The trailer below dropped online on Thursday (Sept. 2) and gives at least some clues as to how the Duttons fare as Season 4 opens with bloodshed, revenge, a police roadblock and Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) pointing a gun at his birth father, Garrett Randall (Will Patton) ... who might have just admitted he's behind the attacks?

The Paramount Network has previously released several shorter teaser clips for Yellowstone's fourth season. The most recent two imply that the Duttons' revenge for the attacks will be terrible, with literal blood in the water in one clip.

Yellowstone has become the most-watched show on cable television since it debuted in 2018. Its success has spawned two upcoming spinoffs. Yellowstone: 666 has been announced, but few details are available. More interesting to country music fans is 1883, which stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton, John Dutton's great-grandparents.

1883 follows their family as they head West on a difficult trek from Texas to Montana, where they will end up establishing the ranch that serves as the setting for the original show.

The Paramount Network has announced that 1883 will premiere on Dec. 19, while Yellowstone Season 4 will air on the Paramount Network and Paramount+ beginning Nov. 7. Subscribe to the streaming service to make sure you don't miss out.

