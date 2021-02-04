Blowing Snow, Hazardous Travel Conditions For I-80 Thursday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning travelers to expect blowing snow and hazardous travel conditions for Interstate 80 on Thursday. The agency posted this statement on its website:

''Winter Storms Warnings are in effect for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Mountain Ranges through Thursday morning where 7-14 inches of total snowfall is expected. Additionally, Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for portions of the I-80 corridor, along the Arlington to Elk Mountain corridor, as well as the Summit area. Travel may become hazardous for those traveling along I-80 with snow showers and wind gusts into the 30 mph range causing blowing and drifting snow, as well as slick roads conditions and greatly reduced visibilities."

