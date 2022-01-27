Blowing Snow, Poor Visibility Possible In SE Wyoming Today

While we don't expect any great accumulations of snow in southeast Wyoming today, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says local accumulations of up to four inches and some blowing snow are possible across the region today.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

Here is a quick snapshot of some areas that have seen light snow across I-25 this morning. Light snow will quickly move from north to south today. There may be reduced visibility and blowing snow with some of the brief, but moderate intensity snow showers. Most areas will see a trace to an inch of snow, but areas in southeast Wyoming may see localized snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Especially the higher terrain and mountains where localized areas up to 4 inches may occur. Please use caution this morning and allow extra time to reach your destination where snow covered roads are present. The snow and blowing snow may reduce the visibility to less than 1 mile at times. For road conditions across Wyoming, refer to www.wyoroad.info. The most up-to-date forecast can be found at www.weather.gov/CYS

