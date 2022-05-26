Check Out The Breweries That Will Be At The Wyoming Brewers Fest

Well, well, well. It's almost June and that means that Summer beer season has hit the Cowboy State. From here on out, there will be plenty of ways to enjoy a cold one while watching some great bands, enjoying a festival, and so on.

Speaking of festivals, my favorite festival of the year is right around the corner. The Wyoming Brewers Festival will hit Cheyenne's Downtown Depot Plaza Friday, June 17th and 18th. Not only will there be live music Friday night, in conjunction with Fridays On The Plaza, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus will perform, and Saturday we'll have Blink 90210 giving us a blast from the past, but we'll have BEER. Lots of beer!

I found the official list(so far) of breweries that will make their way to the Capital City and show off their stuff over the two-day event. There will be 33 breweries on the plaza. 33! That's a ton of beer to try.

Let's take a look at the list of breweries that will be in tow.

That is one heck of a list! So many breweries and you have two days that you can go! I mean, sure, just one day is fine, but this really is a great opportunity to try a bunch of different regional and local beers you may have missed out on. This is the most recent list available on the Wyoming Brewers Festival website, but there may be more added before the festival.

Check Out Laramie's Craft Beer Breweries!