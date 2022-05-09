Wyoming Brewers Festival Announces Music Lineup

Holy cow! We're only a month and some change away from the Wyoming Brewers Festival at the Downtown Depot in Cheyenne. Beer will flow for two days of fun and entertainment. There will be beer, there will be live music, and tons of food trucks. Go ahead and start working on your outfit and how you're going to get home, now is the best time to plan in advance.

Friday, the city of Cheyenne announced the lineup for Fridays On The Plaza and let us know who the Friday night entertainment will be during Fridays On The Plaza and the Friday of the Wyoming Brewers Festival, and that's going to be Red Jumpsuit Apparatus with help from Amber Pacific. Again, this will be Friday, June 17th. Here's a look at both bands if you're not familiar with them.

Get our free mobile app

Now, over the weekend, the Wyoming Brewers Festival's Facebook page announced the lineup for Saturday night, and I feel like the headliners go well with the Friday Night option.

If you're not familiar with either of these bands, here's what you can expect.

So, now you're ready for the Wyoming Brewers Festival, right? Oh, you don't have tickets? Don't panic, you can still purchase some. You can do that here. Tickets for the festival are 40 bucks a night, but that includes samples from tons of breweries and it's for 5 hours. That's better than most bar tabs after spending 5 hours at a place, and this helps out the Depot, so it's a win-win.

The Brewers Festival's webpage says we're 39 days away from the event. Let's Go!

You Can Stay in this Wyoming Teepee Overlooking the Wind River