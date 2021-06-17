Gov. Mark Gordon Declares This Week ‘Wyoming Craft Beer Week’

It is only fitting that the Wyoming Brewers Festival is taking place this weekend in Cheyenne as Governor Mark Gordon gave the proclamation of June 13th thru June 20th to be 'Wyoming Craft Beer Week'.

Wyoming ranks 4th in the nation for the highest number of breweries per capita. With over 40 breweries throughout the state, those breweries help provide more than 1,300 jobs while also generating nearly $200 million in state economic impacts. This, according to the proclamation from the governor. Gov. Gordon also speaks of how important of a role the craft breweries play throughout the state in the new proclamation:

(Craft breweries) play an integral role in their communities and in Wyoming culture by bringing people together, proudly serving Wyoming-made product and giving back to local nonprofits.

Several breweries across the state have new promotions especially for this week and they even have a new beer called, 'Wheat Your Heart Out'. The new beer is 'a fruited wheat ale brewed in collaboration by breweries all over Wyoming'. Each participating brewery from the Wyoming Brewers Craft Guild has a different flavor for the new beer collaboration.

Of course, this comes as perfect timing with the Wyoming Brewers Festival taking place in downtown Cheyenne at the Depot Plaza both Friday, June 18th and Saturday, June 19th. There will be over 75 different beers at the festival from more than 30 breweries represented by at least seven different states. You can still get your tickets for the 25th anniversary of the Wyoming Brewers Festival by clicking the link here.

Happy Wyoming Craft Beer Week and see you at the festival this weekend!