Cheyenne Among SE Wyoming Communities That May Set Heat Records

It looks like an unusually hot day today across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle today.

And when we say "hot' we are talking about possibly record-setting high temperatures that may well top 100 degrees in many areas. Both Cheyenne and Laramie could set new records for July 28.

And while Cheyenne's forecast high is 97, which would be the warmest temperature ever recorded in Wyoming's Capital City for this day, a 100 degree reading on Wednesday in Cheyenne is certainly not out of the question.

That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service, which posted this statement on its website:

After a hot day across southeast Wyoming and western Nebraska Tuesday, get ready for another one Wednesday! Forecast high temperatures Wednesday afternoon will be in the upper 90s and triple digits east of the Laramie Range and in the lower 90s west. A few spots could even hit record high temperatures for late July! Mostly sunny skies are expected throughout the day with this heat, however afternoon storms will develop across portions of south-central Wyoming including Carbon County with gusty winds.