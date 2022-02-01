Cheyenne Facing Winter Storm Warning, Up To Eight Inches Of Snow

MarianVejcik MarianVejcik loading...

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has now upgraded an earlier Winter Storm Watch for the Cheyenne area to the more severe category of a Winter Storm Warning.

The agency posted the following statement on its website this morning:

Snow returns for areas along and east of the Laramie Range across southeast Wyoming and western Nebraska beginning later this afternoon and continuing through Wednesday night. This will generally be a prolonged light to moderate snow event with some periods of heavier snowfall possible, with the best potential for snowfall accumulations 6+ inches being across southern Laramie County where Winter Storm Warnings are in effect. Those with travel plans over the next couple of days should be prepared for snow and reduced visibilities. Winds will not be particularly strong, but gusts up to 25 MPH on Wednesday could lead to some modest blowing and drifting of snow. For road conditions, dial 511 or visit wyoroad.info or 511.nebraska.gov.

