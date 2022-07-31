Cheyenne Frontier Days Championship Sunday Results

Here are the rodeo results from Championship Sunday at Cheyenne Frontier Days 2022:

Steer Roping - Round 11 Coleman Proctor, **NO TIME** P Name Time/

Score HomeTown 1 Ora Taton 13.6 Rapid City, SD 2 Cole Patterson 14.0 Pratt, KS 3 Shorty Garten 16.6 Claremore, OK 4 Shorty Garten 16.6 Claremore, OK

Bareback - Round 11

Garrett Shadbolt, 86.50 3rd in the round

P Name Time/

Score HomeTown

1 Tim O'Connell 88.50 Zwingle, IA

2 R.C. Landingham 87.50 Hat Creek, CA

3 Garrett Shadbolt 86.50 Merriman, NE (tie)

4 Tanner Aus 86.50 Granite Falls, MN (tie)

5 Yance Day 85.50 Tahlequah, OK

6 Ty Breuer 85.50 Mandan, ND

7 Ty Pope 85.00 Marshall, MO

8 Will Lowe 85.00 Amarillo, TX

9 Dean Thompson 84.50 Altamont, UT

10 Caleb Bennett 81.50 Corvallis, MT

11 Bronc Marriott 81.00 Woods Cross, UT

12 Jacek Frost 78.00 Browns Valley, CA

13 Evan Betony 74.00 Tonalea, AZ

Steer Wrestling - Round 11 Justin Shaffer, 5.4 1st in the round P Name Time/

Score HomeTown 1 Justin Shaffer (tied) 5.4 Hallsville, TX 2 Trell Etbauer (tied) 5.4 Goodwell, OK 3 Talon Roseland 6.2 Marshalltown, IA 4 Bridger Chambers 6.9 Stevensville, MT 5 Jesse Brown 7.0 Baker City, OR 6 Mason Couch 7.3 Bronaugh, MO 7 Rowdy Parrott 7.5 Mamou, LA 8 Cody Harmon 10.2 Dublin, TX 9 Emmett D. Edler 13.1 State Center, IA 10 Will Lummus 16.3 Byhalia, MS

Team Roping - Round 11

Tryan/Corkill, 7.5 1st in the round

P Name Time/

Score HomeTown 1 Tryan/Corkill 7.5 Billings, MT/Fallon, NV 2 Rogers/Bray 8.3 Round Rock, AZ/Stephenville, TX 3 Masters/Eaves 8.3 Cedar Hill, TN/Lonedell, MO 4 Anderson/Kuttler 8.7 Annabella, UT/American Falls, ID 5 Rogers/Davis 9.6 Baker City, OR/Cottonwood, CA 6 Parker/Searcy 9.9 Scottsdale, AZ/Scottsdale, AZ 7 Tierney/Braden 10.2 Oklahoma City, OK/Dewey, OK 8 Harris/Kasner 10.4 Killdeer, ND/Cody, NE 9 Waters/Sherwood 13.9 5.0 Stephenville, TX/Pima, AZ 10 Nutter/McNenny 16.8 5.0 Rapid City, SD/Hereford, SD

Saddle Bronc - Round 11

Zeke Thurston, 87.00 3rd in the round

P Name Time/

Score HomeTown

1 Stetson Wright 88.00 Milford, UT

2 Lefty Holman 87.50 Visalia, CA

3 Zeke Thurston 87.00 Big Valley, AB

4 Sterling Crawley 86.50 Stephenville, TX

5 Dean Wadsworth 85.50 Buffalo Gap, TX

6 Tanner Butner 85.00 Daniel, WY

7 Ross Griffin 81.50 Tularosa, NM

8 Kolby Wanchuk 81.00 Sherwood Park, AB

9 Q Taylor 80.00 Casper, WY

10 Will Pollock 76.00 Utopia, TX

Barrel Racing - Round 11 Andrea Busby, 17.13 1st in the round P Name Time/

Score HomeTown 1 Andrea Busby 17.13 Brock, TX 2 Leslie Smalygo 17.21 Skiatook, OK 3 Jessica Routier 17.24 Buffalo, SD 4 Presley Smith 17.25 Danham Springs, LA 5 Katie Pascoe 17.26 Morro Bay, CA 6 Taycie Matthews 17.29 Wynne, AR 7 Lisa Lockhart 17.42 Oelrichs, SD 8 Cheyenne Wimberley 17.48 Stephenville, TX 9 Jamie Chaffin 17.61 Burwell, NE 10 Cindy Smith 17.90 Lovington, NM 11 Rachelle Riggers 17.94 Lewiston, ID 12 Summer Kosel 22.42 5.00 Glenham, SD

Tie-Down Roping

P Name Time/

Score HomeTown 1 Ryan Thibodeaux 10.3 (tie) Stephenville, TX 2 Cory Solomon 10.3 (tie) Prairie View, TX 3 Blane Cox 11.1 Cameron, TX 4 Reese Riemer 11.9 Stinnett, TX 5 Kase Bacque 12.6 Huntsville, TX 6 Trenton Smith 13.3 Bigfoot, TX 7 Trent Creager 13.6 Stillwater, OK 8 Tyler Milligan 13.8 Pawhuska, OK 9 Blake Ash 16.1 Aurora, MO 10 Tyson Durfey 19.9 Brock, TX

Bull Riding - Round 11

Trey Kimzey, **NO SCORE**

P Name Time/

Score HomeTown

1 Brady Portenier 92.50 Caldwell, ID

2 Garrett Smith 90.00 Rexburg, ID

3 Josh Frost 90.00 Randlett, UT