Cheyenne Frontier Days Championship Sunday Results
Here are the rodeo results from Championship Sunday at Cheyenne Frontier Days 2022:
Steer Roping - Round 11
Coleman Proctor, **NO TIME**
Bareback - Round 11
Garrett Shadbolt, 86.50 3rd in the round
1 Tim O'Connell 88.50 Zwingle, IA
2 R.C. Landingham 87.50 Hat Creek, CA
3 Garrett Shadbolt 86.50 Merriman, NE (tie)
4 Tanner Aus 86.50 Granite Falls, MN (tie)
5 Yance Day 85.50 Tahlequah, OK
6 Ty Breuer 85.50 Mandan, ND
7 Ty Pope 85.00 Marshall, MO
8 Will Lowe 85.00 Amarillo, TX
9 Dean Thompson 84.50 Altamont, UT
10 Caleb Bennett 81.50 Corvallis, MT
11 Bronc Marriott 81.00 Woods Cross, UT
12 Jacek Frost 78.00 Browns Valley, CA
13 Evan Betony 74.00 Tonalea, AZ
Unofficial Round Results.
Steer Wrestling - Round 11
Justin Shaffer, 5.4 1st in the round
Team Roping - Round 11
|1
|Tryan/Corkill
|7.5
|Billings, MT/Fallon, NV
|2
|Rogers/Bray
|8.3
|Round Rock, AZ/Stephenville, TX
|3
|Masters/Eaves
|8.3
|Cedar Hill, TN/Lonedell, MO
|4
|Anderson/Kuttler
|8.7
|Annabella, UT/American Falls, ID
|5
|Rogers/Davis
|9.6
|Baker City, OR/Cottonwood, CA
|6
|Parker/Searcy
|9.9
|Scottsdale, AZ/Scottsdale, AZ
|7
|Tierney/Braden
|10.2
|Oklahoma City, OK/Dewey, OK
|8
|Harris/Kasner
|10.4
|Killdeer, ND/Cody, NE
|9
|Waters/Sherwood
|13.9
|5.0
|Stephenville, TX/Pima, AZ
|10
|Nutter/McNenny
|16.8
|5.0
|Rapid City, SD/Hereford, SD
Saddle Bronc - Round 11
Zeke Thurston, 87.00 3rd in the round
1 Stetson Wright 88.00 Milford, UT
2 Lefty Holman 87.50 Visalia, CA
3 Zeke Thurston 87.00 Big Valley, AB
4 Sterling Crawley 86.50 Stephenville, TX
5 Dean Wadsworth 85.50 Buffalo Gap, TX
6 Tanner Butner 85.00 Daniel, WY
7 Ross Griffin 81.50 Tularosa, NM
8 Kolby Wanchuk 81.00 Sherwood Park, AB
9 Q Taylor 80.00 Casper, WY
10 Will Pollock 76.00 Utopia, TX
Bull Riding - Round 11
Trey Kimzey, **NO SCORE**
1 Brady Portenier 92.50 Caldwell, ID
2 Garrett Smith 90.00 Rexburg, ID
3 Josh Frost 90.00 Randlett, UT