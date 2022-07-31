Cheyenne Frontier Days Championship Sunday Results

Here are the rodeo results from Championship Sunday at Cheyenne Frontier Days 2022:

Cheyenne Frontier Days
Steer Roping - Round 11
Coleman Proctor, **NO TIME**
PNameTime/
Score		HomeTown
1Ora Taton13.6Rapid City, SD
2Cole Patterson14.0Pratt, KS
3Shorty Garten16.6Claremore, OK
Cheyenne Frontier Days
Bareback - Round 11
Garrett Shadbolt, 86.50 3rd in the round
P Name Time/
Score HomeTown
1 Tim O'Connell 88.50 Zwingle, IA
2 R.C. Landingham 87.50 Hat Creek, CA
3 Garrett Shadbolt 86.50 Merriman, NE (tie)
4 Tanner Aus 86.50 Granite Falls, MN (tie)
5 Yance Day 85.50 Tahlequah, OK
6 Ty Breuer 85.50 Mandan, ND
7 Ty Pope 85.00 Marshall, MO
8 Will Lowe 85.00 Amarillo, TX
9 Dean Thompson 84.50 Altamont, UT
10 Caleb Bennett 81.50 Corvallis, MT
11 Bronc Marriott 81.00 Woods Cross, UT
12 Jacek Frost 78.00 Browns Valley, CA
13 Evan Betony 74.00 Tonalea, AZ
Unofficial Round Results.

Cheyenne Frontier Days
Steer Wrestling - Round 11
Justin Shaffer, 5.4 1st in the round
PNameTime/
Score		HomeTown
1Justin Shaffer (tied)5.4Hallsville, TX
2Trell Etbauer (tied)5.4Goodwell, OK
3Talon Roseland6.2Marshalltown, IA
4Bridger Chambers6.9Stevensville, MT
5Jesse Brown7.0Baker City, OR
6Mason Couch7.3Bronaugh, MO
7Rowdy Parrott7.5Mamou, LA
8Cody Harmon10.2Dublin, TX
9Emmett D. Edler13.1State Center, IA
10Will Lummus16.3Byhalia, MS

Team Roping - Round 11

Tryan/Corkill, 7.5 1st in the round
PNameTime/
Score		HomeTown
1Tryan/Corkill7.5Billings, MT/Fallon, NV
2Rogers/Bray8.3Round Rock, AZ/Stephenville, TX
3Masters/Eaves8.3Cedar Hill, TN/Lonedell, MO
4Anderson/Kuttler8.7Annabella, UT/American Falls, ID
5Rogers/Davis9.6Baker City, OR/Cottonwood, CA
6Parker/Searcy9.9Scottsdale, AZ/Scottsdale, AZ
7Tierney/Braden10.2Oklahoma City, OK/Dewey, OK
8Harris/Kasner10.4Killdeer, ND/Cody, NE
9Waters/Sherwood13.95.0Stephenville, TX/Pima, AZ
10Nutter/McNenny16.85.0Rapid City, SD/Hereford, SD

Cheyenne Frontier Days
Saddle Bronc - Round 11
Zeke Thurston, 87.00 3rd in the round
P Name Time/
Score HomeTown
1 Stetson Wright 88.00 Milford, UT
2 Lefty Holman 87.50 Visalia, CA
3 Zeke Thurston 87.00 Big Valley, AB
4 Sterling Crawley 86.50 Stephenville, TX
5 Dean Wadsworth 85.50 Buffalo Gap, TX
6 Tanner Butner 85.00 Daniel, WY
7 Ross Griffin 81.50 Tularosa, NM
8 Kolby Wanchuk 81.00 Sherwood Park, AB
9 Q Taylor 80.00 Casper, WY
10 Will Pollock 76.00 Utopia, TX

Cheyenne Frontier Days
Barrel Racing - Round 11
Andrea Busby, 17.13 1st in the round
PNameTime/
Score		HomeTown
1Andrea Busby17.13Brock, TX
2Leslie Smalygo17.21Skiatook, OK
3Jessica Routier17.24Buffalo, SD
4Presley Smith17.25Danham Springs, LA
5Katie Pascoe17.26Morro Bay, CA
6Taycie Matthews17.29Wynne, AR
7Lisa Lockhart17.42Oelrichs, SD
8Cheyenne Wimberley17.48Stephenville, TX
9Jamie Chaffin17.61Burwell, NE
10Cindy Smith17.90Lovington, NM
11Rachelle Riggers17.94Lewiston, ID
12Summer Kosel22.425.00Glenham, SD

Tie-Down Roping

PNameTime/
Score		HomeTown
1Ryan Thibodeaux10.3 (tie)Stephenville, TX
2Cory Solomon10.3 (tie)Prairie View, TX
3Blane Cox11.1Cameron, TX
4Reese Riemer11.9Stinnett, TX
5Kase Bacque12.6Huntsville, TX
6Trenton Smith13.3Bigfoot, TX
7Trent Creager13.6Stillwater, OK
8Tyler Milligan13.8Pawhuska, OK
9Blake Ash16.1Aurora, MO
10Tyson Durfey19.9Brock, TX

Cheyenne Frontier Days
Bull Riding - Round 11
Trey Kimzey, **NO SCORE**
P Name Time/
Score HomeTown
1 Brady Portenier 92.50 Caldwell, ID
2 Garrett Smith 90.00 Rexburg, ID
3 Josh Frost 90.00 Randlett, UT

 

