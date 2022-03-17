Cheyenne NWS: 4-6 Inches of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says up to 6 inches of snow could fall in some areas of southeast Wyoming.

The agency posted this statement on Wednesday evening:

Evening update for a low/medium confidence snowfall forecast tonight through tomorrow but could have localized higher impacts. Looking at new data and current trends - we have increased snowfall amounts overnight into mid-day Thursday mainly for Laramie County, and southern Portions of Platte, Goshen and into Banner/Kimball Counties in central/south NE Panhandle. While we have confidence in these new numbers, they still might be too low. Additional Winter Weather Advisories could be extended farther east along the WY/CO border later this evening or overnight depending on confidence and trends. 2-4 inches appears more probable across these areas with localized higher amounts of 6" possible under local banding and with the help of a localized meso-low in Fremont County that could serve as a focus point in SE WY overnight into Thursday morning. Stay tuned for the latest at weather.gov/cys