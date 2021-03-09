Cheyenne NWS Warns Of ”One-Two Punch” Of Winter Weather

Getty Images

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about a one-two punch of winter weather in southeast Wyoming this week.

The agency posted this statement on Facebook:

WINTER STORM WARNINGS and WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES have been issued for this first winter storm punch to much of SE Wyoming and the northern Nebraska panhandle for snowfall totals and potential impacts. Areas outside of these warnings and advisories can expect less than 3 inches of snow.

The agency, in a situation report, issued this morning [March 9], warned of the following hazards:

Hazardous travel conditions likely through Wednesday night with moderate, at times heavy, widespread snowfall resulting in slick and icy roads.

Confidence has increased for higher snowfall totals along I-25 from Wheatland to Casper.

Colder temperatures expected starting tomorrow with highs in the 30s and lower 40s and lows in the teens and 20s.



