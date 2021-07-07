Cheyenne Post Six Baseball Update 2021 [VIDEO]

The defending ‘AA’ state champion Cheyenne Sixers are looking like the team to beat again in 2021.

The Sixers are approaching the 50-win mark, which would make them the first team in the state to reach that plateau this season. They’re coming off a win in their own Firecracker Invitational on Sunday over the defending World Series champs, the Idaho Falls Bandits, 2-1, in the title game.

At the tournament, WyoPreps talked with Sixer players Zack Costopoulos and Julian Romero in the video at the top of this story. They discussed how their individual play has been this summer, plus areas they worked on or are focusing on. They also touched on areas to improve on before the state tournament, and how the state tournament might shape up.

Post Six is hosting the CABA World Series this week in Cheyenne. It’s the third straight year the tournament has been held in the Capital City. The Sixers will then head to a tournament in Pueblo, CO next week before closing out the regular season in a couple of weeks with conference games at Gillette.

Cheyenne will try to defend their title at this year’s ‘AA’ Wyoming American Legion Baseball State Tournament in Laramie, July 26-30.

