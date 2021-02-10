Presidents’ Day to Impact Cheyenne Trash Pick Up

Trash and recycle pick up scheduled for Presidents' Day on Monday, Feb. 15, will take place on Saturday, Feb. 13, the City of Cheyenne announced Wednesday.

Residents are asked to have their trash and recycle containers out by 6 a.m.

Due to the holiday, the Solid Waste Transfer Station (220 N. College Drive) and Happy Jack Landfill (1416 Happy Jack Road) will be closed on Feb. 15, and the Compost Facility (3714 Windmill Road) will be closed on Feb. 15 and Feb. 16.

For more information contact the Sanitation Division at (307) 637-6440.