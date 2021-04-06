Colorado Couple Of 55 Years Able To Hug For First Time In A Year

Covid has taken away so much for ALL of us and really has thrown our everyday routines out of whack but for THIS couple of 55 years from Aurora, it's taken things to a whole new level.

According to 9 News, Karl Waitschies and his wife (who is in a nursing home) have been married for 55 years and have not been able to touch or hug each other since the beginning of the pandemic, over one year ago.

This past week though, things changed and good old Karl was able to proudly walk into the Broadview Heights Assisted Living and Memory Care facility and give his beautiful bride a hug.

It's a simple thing but think about how many simple things like that we've ALL taken for granted and still take for granted. This is beautiful in so many different ways.

"Hi Donna, Hi sweetheart" he said.

It was a wonderful and emotional moment as Karl spent the better part of the last year running the gammit of emotions between anger and raw sadness. His wife is in the latter stages of Alzheimer’s and has spent the last three years living inside Belleview Heights.

He only was able to see his wife of 55 years 3 times a week through a glass and spoke over the phone.

Watch this and TRY not to well up...

YouTube/ 9News