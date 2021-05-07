This is a great cherry on top to celebrate the end of the week. Fridays On The Plaza are a go and we'll have live music, every Friday, all summer long. So get your good vibes ready to head down to the Downtown Depot every Friday, starting at 5:30 pm. Cheyenne Civic Center sent out a press release with all the goodies. Check out the line-up.

6/4 Float Like A Butterfly with The Pamlico Sound

6/11 Head For The Hills with Pert Near Sandstone

6/18 Jah Sun & The Rising Tide with Josh Gonzales Band

6/25 The Broadcast And Taylor Scott Band

7/2 Hazel Miller & The Collective with Hector Anchondo

7/9 My Blue Sky with Bunny Blacke

7/16 Jocelyn & Chris with De Gringos Y Germmies

7/23 Third Rail with The Barlow

7/30 Tris Munsick & The Innocents with The Josephines

8/6 Eminence Ensemble with Galactic Lemonz

8/13 Blinddog Smokin' with Dragondeer

8/20 Yam Haus with Mr. Byrd And The Perfect Strangers

8/27 The Palms with The Foxies

They're also doing extended shows this summer with two extra concerts that wont be on Fridays.

7/24 Baby Bash with DJ Supajames

7/28 Black White Blues Band with Destroyers from Navy Band Southwest, Trey Wrks and Mastermind of Monkey

The extended show should also be an awesome addition with them being during Frontier Days week.

Also, the dancing CPD Officer was totally dancing to Cyclone from Baby Bash.

Incase you forgot how great this song was.

Well, now all we have to do is get excited for June, then Friday's On The Plaza will take care of the rest.