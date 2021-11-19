Garth Brooks Surprises Fans With ‘Three Wooden Crosses’ Cover [WATCH]

If you're a fan of Garth Brooks, you probably know that the country superstar loves to change things up when it comes to his live shows. Fans in attendance at Brooks' Nov. 18 show at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House were treated to an especially rare treat.

During his more intimate sets, Brooks sometimes opts to expand out of his own songbook and perform a few tracks from artists who inspired him personally. During this show, he took a moment to tip his hat to Randy Travis by performing an acoustic cover of Travis' 2002 hit "Three Wooden Crosses." Watch a short clip of Brooks' performance, shot by a fan in attendance, below.

The evening marked the first of three sold out shows in Nashville. The Grand Ole Opry House show on Nov. 18 was announced soon after fans immediately snapped up all of the tickets for his two shows at Ryman Auditorium, set for Nov. 19 and 20.

On Nov. 18, just before his performance in Nashville, Brooks announced that he'll be performing two stadium shows at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, eight years after having to cancel a string of dates at the venue that were planned to help launch his three-year comeback World Tour. These were the first stadium tour dates announced since he cancelled multiple dates set for 2021 in response to the continued spread of COVID-19 across the U.S. due to the Delta variant.

Brooks has often spoke about his respect and gratitude towards Travis for his lasting impact on the genre. While presenting Travis with the Artist of a Lifetime trophy at the 2021 CMT Artist of the Year Awards ceremony, Brooks proclaimed that Travis had "single-handedly saved country music."