Summer is almost here, and you know what that means...rodeo season is just around the corner! So get excited because the 2022 Laramie Jubilee Days are gearing up to bring the best rodeo action in the region to the Gem City.

Since 1940, Laramie Jubilee Days has hosted Wyoming's Hometown Celebration in rodeo style. The event first began in celebration of Wyoming Statehood Day with a horseback race and has since evolved into one of the finest rodeos in the Mountain States rodeo circuit.

2022 Laramie Jubilee Day Fairground Events

This year's events promise ample entertainment and tons of fun for the whole family. Starting July 2nd, the rodeo returns to the Albany County Fairgrounds. A Kid's Horse Show, Ranch Rodeo, and Team Roping open the events during the first week of July.

Jubilee Days will launch into its full splendor on July 6th, when the carnival and bull riding roll into town.

2022 Laramie Jubilee Day Downtown Events

This year's itinerary also features a Jalapeno Eating Contest, live music downtown, and a parade on July 9th.

And, of course, you won't want to miss out on the Laramie Brewfest to be held on July 9th. Dozens of local breweries from Wyoming and Colorado compete for awards while offering tastings of their best brews during the festival. The Laramie Brewfest goes down at Depot Park and is the largest fundraiser for the Laramie Main Street project.

A parade on July 9th and the Art Fest at the Ivinson Mansion on July 10th round out the downtown offerings for Jubilee Days this year.

Laramie Jubilee Days run from July 2-10, 2022. For more information regarding Jubilee Days, check out the event's homepage here.