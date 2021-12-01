High Winds Prompt I-80, I-25 SE Wyoming Travel Restrictions

Jenny Weiss

Strong Winds which continue to buffet Southeast Wyoming have prompted some travel restrictions, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

As of 10:30 a.m., Interstate 25 was closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Cheyenne and Wheatland. The same stretch of I-25 had an advisory in place for extreme blow-over risk.

Similarly, Interstate 80 was closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Quealy Dome and Elk Mountain. Again, that same stretch of road is posted for extreme blow over risk. The area of I-80 around Laramie is included in those restrictions and advisories. You can check the latest Wyoming Road and Travel Conditions from WYDOT here.

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service had originally issued high wind warnings that had been expected to expire at 11 a.m [see below] But those warnings have now been extended to 5 p.m.

May be an image of ‎map, sky and ‎text that says '‎Arlington area through 11 AM. Hazards HIGH WIND WARNING High Wind Warning .Wheatland to 10 miles south of Chugwater and Foothills through 11am. Bill 511 Casper بی Wind Gusts Up to 65 MPH Douglas Lusk Harriso Shirley Basin Be cautious if traveling with light weight or high profile vehicles. 80 Rawlins Garrett Wheatland Torrington E NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHEYENNE WYOMING Arlington Saratoga Scott Baggs NWSCheyenne Laramie 80 Cheyenne Kim‎'‎‎

