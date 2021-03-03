I-80 in Wyoming Was Closed a Whopping 14 Times in February

If it seems like Interstate 80 in Wyoming was closed as much as it was open last month, that's because it was.

According to Wyoming Department of Transportation spokeswoman Aimee Inama, there were 14 closure days in February -- the highest monthly total so far this winter season.

"October there were five closures, November there were six, December there were eight, and January there were five," said Inama.

Over the past five winters, I-80 has averaged 51 closures per year. And with more snow in the forecast, this season's number could beat that.

http://www.dot.state.wy.us/files/live/sites/wydot/files/shared/Public%20Affairs/Closure-Data/Interstate%20Closure%20Days%20-%20Sheet1.pdf

"We still have March, April and May," said Inama. "I can't say for sure if we've had closures in May, but we do tend to get snow as late as May."