Gusty Winds Continue to Blast 150-Mile Stretch of I-80 in Wyoming

Gusty winds continue to blast Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Cheyenne, where High Wind Warnings remain in effect until 5 p.m. this afternoon.

weather.gov/cys

Feb 8th Update – High Wind Warnings continue until 5 PM today for the entire I-80 stretch from Rawlins to Cheyenne. Sustained winds of 40 to 45 MPH are currently being observed and are expected to continue throughout the day. Wind gusts up to 65 MPH is possible for the highlighted areas above. Please go to wyoroad.info for the latest road closures and conditions including light and high profile vehicle closures in Wyoming. For your latest forecast go toweather.gov/cys.

As of 1:08 p.m., the stretch between Rawlins and Laramie was closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds posing an extreme blow over risk.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest closures and advisories.

