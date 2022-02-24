Kane Brown Is Calling Out Jason Aldean’s DIY Claims

Kane Brown isn't buying what Jason Aldean is selling. The "One Mississippi" singer heard about his friend and fellow country singer's claim about being the "audio/video guy "at home and interrupted with a hearty, "Hell no!"

"Naw, he's lying to you," Brown added, with emphasis.

This interview was with Evan Paul of Taste of Country Nights, and the story dates back to last summer, when Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay told the show he still mows his own yard with a push mower he bought at Sears years ago. Since then, the show has asked other artists what they do at home that they could afford to pay for. To his credit, Aldean admitted he couldn't build a birdhouse if he was asked to.

"I'm like an audio/video guy," he says. "So if like anything TV-wise or sound systems or anything like that go out, that's kind of where I jump in."

Brown disagrees. "He might be able to plug an HDMI cord in the back of a TV, I'll say that."

Not long ago, the 28-year-old begins, a mutual friend hooked Aldean up with a computer for gaming. "Aldean called him, and he's just a regular dude. He's like in our friend ground because of gaming ... I interviewed him, 'Like dude, how does that feel, Aldean calling your cell phone to ask you fix his gaming setup?'"

It's possible a home visit occurred to nip the problem in the bud, or to at least get the long-time hitmaker back online.

"I'm calling you out Aldean, I did it," Brown says.

Earlier this week, Brown and Aldean were announced as performers for the 2022 ACM Awards in Las Vegas.