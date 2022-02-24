Kelly Clarkson Is Performing a Dolly Parton Tribute at the 2022 ACM Awards

Kelly Clarkson will take the stage at the 2022 ACM Awards on March 7 to perform a special tribute to country legend Dolly Parton.

Clarkson announced news of the performance on her talk show, the Kelly Clarkson Show, on Wednesday (Feb. 23). Parton, of course, will be present for Clarkson’s performance, as she is hosting the awards show alongside co-hosts Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen.

Clarkson also shared news of her tribute performance on social media, expressing her excitement for the show.

"One word: DOLLY," she writes. "That’s right, y'all! I'm so excited to announce that during this year’s ACM Awards, I’ll be performing a tribute to the show’s host Dolly Parton!"

Clarkson’s performance will mark her first appearance on the show since 2019, when she performed with both Dan + Shay and Jason Aldean. She also performed in 2018, 2013 and 2007. The singer has won two ACM Awards — both for her Jason Aldean duet, “Don’t You Wanna Stay" — and she has been nominated for five awards total.

Preparation for the 57th annual ACM Awards is well underway, as multiple performers have been revealed for the star-studded night. The latest round of performers, announced Tuesday (Feb. 22), includes Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, Aldean, Chris Young and more. Parton herself will perform a duet with Kelsea Ballerini, and Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen will sing together at the top of the show. Other collaboration performances include Brothers Osborne and Brittney Spencer, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, Parmalee with Blanco Brown and Brooke Eden and more.

The 2022 ACM Awards will take place live from Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium on Monday, March 7. The show will stream live on Amazon Prime Video starting at 8PM ET.

