Cheyenne NWS: One More Brutally Cold Day, Then Warming Trend

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says southeast Wyoming residents can expect one more day of bitterly cold wind chills well into the -20 to -30 degree range before a gradual warming trend takes hold in the region.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

Bitter cold temperatures will greet those that trek outdoors this morning before we have the sun bump up temperatures into the teens and lower 20s. Minimum wind chills will hover around -20 to -30, and Wind Chill Warnings remain in effect for the entire area until 11AM today. Snow showers should move out of the area by the late morning hours also. While we will still be well below average, our overnight lows will be slightly “warmer” by Friday morning!