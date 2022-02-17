LCSD#1 Bus Driver Pulled Over, Substitute Driver Sent

Details are still somewhat sparse, but a Laramie County School District#1 bus driver was pulled over last night on a trip to Spearfish, S.D.

That's according to a brief statement on the LCSD#1 Facebook page:

''This evening during an East High and South High activities trip to Spearfish, South Dakota, an LCSD1 bus driver was pulled over for a traffic stop. Per protocol, a substitute driver is on the way and our students remain safe.''

We will report further details on this incident as they become available. Telephone calls this morning to Laramie County School District#1 in an attempt to get more details were not immediately successful.

