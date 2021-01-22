Laramie Indoor Track is off to a Good Start [VIDEO]

The Laramie High School indoor track team had a successful season debut last Friday in Gillette.

In one of only three opportunities to try to qualify for the state indoor track meet, Laramie’s girls’ team placed first out of seven squads, while the boys’ team took second out of six teams.

Head coach Greg Schabron admitted there are many ways they are approaching this new and different season.

“First, we’re just grateful we have a season. Even as late as November, that was in question, so the initial reaction is, ‘oh, three meets, disappointment,’ but we’re just controlling what we can.”

The LHS girls’ won the first qualifying meet in Gillette with 149 points, which was three points better than Campbell County.

Seniors Libby Berryhill and Taylor Gardner won two events apiece. Berryhill finished first in the 800 meters (2:25.14) and 1600 meters (5:17.11). Her time in the 1600 meters set a new school record. Gardner won the 55-meter hurdles (9.11 seconds) and the triple jump (34-7.5).

Laramie also had a win from Leah Schabron in the 3200 meters and their 4x800 meter relay. Overall, the LHS girls had 28 performances in the top eight that scored points in the meet.

The Plainsmen took second with 151 points behind Cheyenne Central (183).

Senior Aidan Morris won the 55-meter hurdles (8.11 seconds) and the pole vault (13-6). Nathan Martin won the 3200 meters, John Rose captured the high jump, and two relays were victorious the 4x200 and 4x800.

KOWB’s David Settle caught up with seniors Aidan Morris and Taylor Gardner after practice this week. They talked about the first meet, what they took away from it, this year's schedule, how the teams look this season, who the competition is, some fun things, and what it’s going to take to qualify for this year’s state championships.

Schabron has been very pleased with what he’s seen early in the season with the energy level.

“The kids have come in hungry. They’ve done a great job with workouts.”

Schabron realizes how difficult it will be to qualify for state, as only the top eight in running events and relays and the top nine in field events will get a chance to compete at the state meet. The boys’ state championships will be on Feb. 27, while the girls’ state championships will be on March 6.

Schabron added he likes the combination on the rosters.

“A lot of our seniors this year are bringing that leadership role with them. They’re helping with technique drills. I see them in the weight room. We almost have to shoo them out of there, they are in there so often, which is great. The numbers (we have) will, I think, provide the competitive edge, even though we don’t have all those meets.”

The training is geared toward developmentally says Schabron, and he says the complex aspect is the separation of the state championships by gender.

“As we get towards the latter part of the season and the different training cycles, it’s the boys will have to back off a little earlier. We’ll have to keep the girls a little sharp and back them off the next week. I think the last portion of the season will be a little trickier but nothing we can’t adapt to.”

Laramie’s next qualifying competition date is on Feb. 5 in Gillette. They will also be at a meet in Casper on Feb. 13. The squads will see different teams at both of those meets than their first meet from Jan. 15.

