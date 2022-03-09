Many fans were surprised to find out that Thomas Rhett has two new albums coming out this year, but no one was more surprised than his own wife, Lauren.

The country artist shared a TikTok video of his bride talking about his upcoming Where We Started album (April 1). Behind the camera, Rhett is in complete disbelief that his wife is unaware of his work. After all, isn't she supposed to be his biggest fan?

"I knew you had Side A and Side B because that makes sense," she says in the video, giggling. "Then you said you were coming out with this middle one ... It was shocking to me."

Needless to say, Mrs. Akins has enough on her plate raising four daughters — often on her own, while her husband is on the road. Recently she shared video that shows a comb stuck in her hair after an errant curling technique from one of her girls. The couple are parents to Willa Gray, Ada James, Lennon Love and Lillie Carolina.

"My life revolves around your children," Lauren states while pointing her finger at her husband. "And painting my toes for these Chacos."

In the video, we see her painting her toenails. The "Slow Down Summer" is behind the camera, chuckling as he films. The video text reads: "Such a great supporter of my career" with a crying-laughing emoji. Rhett also captioned the video: "So anyway ... I have a new album coming out April 1st."

In Lauren's defense, TR is releasing his album on the biggest practical joke day of the year, April Fools' Day.

In addition to Where We Started, Rhett will also release Country Again: Side B — the long-awaited follow-up to Country Again: Side A — this year. The country singer will also hit the road this summer on the Bring the Bar to You Tour. Parker McCollum and Conner Smith will join him for the June 17 through Oct. 15 run.

