2021 Shrine Bowl South Practice Wednesday [VIDEO]

The Shrine Bowl practices have been rolling along in Casper this week as the 48th annual all-star game will be played on Saturday afternoon at 2 at Natrona County High School. The South team has not one but two Milward Simpson award finalists in Graedyn Buell from Cheyenne East and Joseph Turner of Lyman, Turner won both the 3A shot and discus state championships in May and will be headed to Utah State.

Parker Clawson of Farson-Eden is making the transition from 6 man football to 11 man football so that will be a challenge. He caught 10 TD passes for the Pronghorns as they went 11-0 to win the 6 man state championship. We talked with Turner and Clawson after Wednesday's practice and they say it's been so far so good.

