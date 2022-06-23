NWS Cheyenne: Showers/T-Storms Friday Before Big Weekend Cooldown

Areas along and east of the Laramie Range could see some severe storms Friday afternoon as a cold front moves through the area, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says.

The front will usher in much cooler temperatures for Saturday and Sunday, with highs struggling to make it out of the mid-60s in some locations.

"(This) may limit thunderstorm development, but still pretty good chances for showers across our southern counties and in the mountains," the NWS said.

Warmer temperatures and thunderstorms return to the forecast Monday.

