NWS Cheyenne: Halloween Weather ‘Looking Good’ This Year

Mother Nature shouldn't be playing any tricks on us this Halloween, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

Forecasters say as of right now, the weather looks to be warm and dry for trick-or-treaters.

The agency issued the following statement Friday morning:

10/22/2021 4AM – Good morning! Here is your 6 to 10 day outlook, valid October 27th through the 31st, for your Halloween planning purposes. Right now, the outlooks are leaning towards above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation, which is looking good for the outdoor festivities. With that being said, there is always a good amount of uncertainty with long range forecasts. So be sure to check back for all forecast updates as we get closer to the end of the month! For all forecast updates, be sure to follow us on Facebook and Twitter at NWSCheyenne or on the web at www.weather.gov/cys.

