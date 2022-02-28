NWS Cheyenne: Mild Week, Then Cold and Snow Return

Folks in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle will want to enjoy the warm, dry weather while it lasts, as winter conditions look to return this weekend.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says "a cold front will bring colder temperatures along with a chance of rain and snow on Friday, with snow areawide for (this) weekend."

"High temperatures will only be in the 20s and 30s (this) weekend," the agency said.

Forecasters say the cold and snow look to continue into mid-March.

weather.gov/cys weather.gov/cys loading...

weather.gov/cys weather.gov/cys loading...

27/530PM: Greetings! The Climate Prediction Center released their 6-10 Day forecast for temperatures and precipitation today. The forecast is showing Below Normal Temperatures and Above Normal Precipitation for southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle from 5 to 9 March 2022. This upcoming week, we're looking at high pressure to dominate the weather pattern, with warm and dry weather. An unsettled weather pattern takes shape beginning the end of this week and continuing into next week as low pressure dominates the weather over the Rockies. Be ready for a return of colder temperatures and possibilities for more widespread snow that looks to continue into the middle of March. The 8 to 14 Day Forecast from the Climate Prediction Center continues to indicate Below Normal Temperatures and Above Normal Precipitation for our area 7 to 13 March. See link for the 8-14 Day Outlook: cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/products/predictions/814day/

