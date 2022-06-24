Online Poll: Supreme Court Overturns Roe V. Wade

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday morning overturned a landmark 1973 ruling that essentially legalized abortion in the United States.

The high court voted to overturn the Roe V. Wade Supreme Court Decision on Friday. The ruling means women in the United States do not have a constitutional right to have an abortion.

While Friday's ruling does not outlaw abortion, it does mean individual states can do so.

Abortion will soon be illegal in Wyoming. The legislature earlier this year passed a bill to outlaw most abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, as happened this morning.

House Bill 92 says the following in regard to abortion in Wyoming if Roe V. Wade is overturned:

''An abortion shall not be performed except when necessary to preserve the woman from a serious risk of death or of substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function, not including any psychological or emotional conditions, or the pregnancy is the result of incest as defined by W.S. 6-4-402 or sexual assault as defined by W.S. 6-2-301. This subsection shall be effective five (5) days after the date that the governor, on advice of the attorney general, certifies to the secretary of state that the supreme court of the United States has overruled Roe v. Wade, 410 U.S. 113 (1973) in a manner that would authorize the enforcement of this subsection or has otherwise issued a final decision related to abortion that would authorize the enforcement of this subsection in accordance with that decision and without violating any conditions, rights or restrictions recognized by the supreme court.''

That bill passed both houses of the Wyoming Legislature. It was signed into law by Governor Mark Gordon on March 15.

