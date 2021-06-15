Rodeo is a tough sport and injuries happen. A scary moment for everyone in attendance on Monday at the Ford Wyoming Center. Southeastern Oklahoma State bareback bronc rider Dylan Riggins was injured during Slack in the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper.

According to the CNFR, Riggins was transported to the Wyoming Medical Center for serious injuries including a broken collar bone, broken ribs and other various injuries after the horse he was riding in the the bareback competition rolled on top of him. According to sources, the horse ran into the wall and fell backwards onto the ground with the horses full weight falling on Riggins. Medical staff immediately rushed to Dylan's aid inside the rodeo arena before the cowboy was transported to the hospital. Riggins is expected to make a full recovery but no word on when he would be released from the hospital.

The 24 year old graduate student at Southeastern Oklahoma State University, Riggins is a South Dakota native that's participating in his 4th CNFR. Dylan previously participated with Panhandle State, New Mexico State and now with Southeastern Oklahoma State University as a graduate student.

Daytime slack continues this morning with a full night of action beginning tonight (June 15th) at 7pm and continue through Saturday (June 19th) live at the Ford Wyoming Center. Tickets are available online at Sinclair Tix. ESPN also has all the coverage live on the ESPN3 which is available on the ESPN app and streaming at ESPN.com. Click on ‘WATCH’, scroll down to ‘CHANNELS’, Select ESPN3 and click on “College Rodeo”. CNFR performances will stream live and replay the following day.