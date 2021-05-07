Strong Thundershowers, Hail, Strong Winds Possible In SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says southeast Wyoming could see strong to severe thunderstorms with strong winds and hail this afternoon [May 7].
The agency posted this statement:
Warm temperatures are expected today with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms are forecast to develop by the middle of this afternoon. A few of these thunderstorms may become strong and contain strong gusty winds and some hail.