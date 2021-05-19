T-Storms Could Bring Hail, Damaging Winds to SE Wyoming Thursday

Areas of southeast Wyoming could see hail and damaging winds late Thursday afternoon and evening, as strong to severe thunderstorms roll through the region.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne issued the following statement Wednesday morning:

5/19/2021 Morning Update: Good morning! This is your mid-week forecast. There is a chance for thunderstorms today and tomorrow. This afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s. Please take a look at the severe weather outlook tomorrow as isolated strong to severe storms will begin 3PM to 10PM. Biggest impacts from these thunderstorms are strong winds and hail. For all updated weather forecasts, visit us on Facebook and Twitter at NWSCheyenne or on the Web at www.weather.gov/cys.

