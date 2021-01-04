The WyoLotto ‘Cowboy Draw’ Jackpot Is On The Rise To Begin 2021

If you enjoy playing the WyoLotto, the Cowboy Draw jackpot is on the rise again. The current jackpot is an estimated $615,000.

The official Wyoming Lottery Twitter feed posted the following photo with a caption that read:

Now that’s a mighty fine lookin jackpot if you ask us! Drawing TODAY (1/4) at 2 pm! #Wyoming

Although no one hit the jackpot last Thursday, there were quite a few winning tickets sold all across the state:

8 - $1000 winners | matched 4 numbers

203 - $20 winners | matched 3 numbers

2831 - $5 winners | matched 2 numbers

The winning numbers from Thursday's drawings were: 17, 18, 20, 31 and 42.

The next drawing is Monday, January 4th, 2021, at 2:00 pm.

The WyoLotto also recently released their free app, where you can also check winning numbers and the latest lottery news.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app