Work on Sinclair Interchange Will Cause Delays

Those traveling on I-80 who are planning to use the east Sinclair interchange (exit 221) should expect delays this week as crews with McGarvin-Moberly Construction and the Wyoming Department of Transportation begin pavement work on the interchange on- and off-ramps.

This work will primarily take place on Friday, with the closure of the ramps lasting for about 4-5 hours that morning. There will be a detour in place for motorists needing to use the interchange during each temporary closure.

Westbound motorists wanting to use the interchange should use exit 219 as an alternate route to Sinclair.