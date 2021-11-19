"Fancy Like" singer Walker Hayes will release a new studio album early in 2022. The 13-track Country Stuff the Album album will build off an EP of the same name, released in June.

Five of the six titles from that EP appear on the tracklist for Country Stuff the Album, available Jan. 21 on Monument Records. Among them are collaborations with Jake Owen, Lori McKenna and Carly Pearce. Among the new recordings is a remake of his most personal song, "Craig," this time with MercyMe joining him. "Craig" details his struggles as a broke husband and father and how a man named Craig gave him a ride (literally) at his lowest point.

The recently released "U Gurl" will make the album, as will "Fancy Like" and "AA," his new single to country radio. "AA" mixes the playful production of his viral hit with the personal lyrics he's known for. In real life, Hayes continues to struggle with sobriety, and he's approached the topic before on songs like "Beer In the Fridge."

"I'm just tryna keep my wife from figuring out / That I married up and she married way way down / In Alabama where they love Nick Saban / Tryna write a song the local country station will play / Hey I'm just tryna stay out of AA," he sings at the chorus.

The five unreleased titles on Country Stuff the Album are "Drinking Songs," "Life With You," "DeLorean," "What You Don't Wish For" and "Cry." Shane McAnally and Joe Thibodeau join Hayes as producers of the album, his third overall and first since Boom in 2017.

On Sunday (Nov. 21), Hayes will perform "Fancy Like" at the American Music Awards on ABC.

Monument Records

Walker Hayes, Country Stuff the Album Track List:

1. "Drinking Songs"

2. "AA"

3. "Life With You"

4. "U Gurl"

5. "DeLorean"

6. "Fancy Like"

7. "Craig" (Feat MercyMe)

8. "What You Don't Wish For"

9. "Country Stuff" (Feat. Jake Owen)

10. "I Hope You Miss Me"

11. "Briefcase" (Feat. Lori McKenna)

12. "Cry"

13. "What If We Did" (Feat. Carly Pearce)