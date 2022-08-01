Wyoming Among Worst States for Health Care, Report Says

According to a report released Monday, Wyoming's health care system is among the worst in the country.

Personal-finance website WalletHub ranked Wyoming 14th worst in the nation on its list of "2022's Best & Worst States for Health Care."

In order to determine where Americans receive the best health care at the best prices, WalletHub compared the 50 states and Washington, D.C. across three key dimensions -- cost, access, and outcomes -- using 42 relevant metrics.

While Wyoming did have the fifth lowest cancer rate in the nation, it ranked fourth for lowest percentage of medical residents retained, third for fewest physicians per capita and lowest percentage of insured children aged 0 to 18, and tied with West Virginia for the highest average monthly insurance premium.

Overall, Rhode Island ranked the best state for health care and Mississippi the worst.

For the full report, visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-best-health-care/23457

