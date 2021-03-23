Wyoming High School Softball Scoreboard: March 25-27, 2021
After the weather canceled the first-ever weekend of high school softball in the Cowboy State, teams hope to debut on the diamond this week.
The schedule gets underway with one game on Thursday. The bulk of the action will be on Friday and Saturday.
There are a total of 13 schools playing high school softball in Wyoming. There are six programs in the West Conference and seven in the East Conference.
The West Conference is Cody, Green River, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Rock Springs, and Worland.
The East Conference has Campbell County, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Laramie, Thunder Basin, and Wheatland.
Most of the games this weekend will be conference games. There is one non-conference game on the schedule.
Here is the schedule for technically the second week of the season. Schedules are subject to change.
THURSDAY, MARCH 25
Wheatland at Cheyenne South, 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, MARCH 26
Cody at Worland, 3 p.m. (non-conference)
Natrona County at Rock Springs, 3 p.m.
Laramie at Wheatland, 4 p.m.
Kelly Walsh at Green River, 6 p.m.
Cheyenne Central at Thunder Basin, 6 p.m.
Cheyenne East at Campbell County, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY, MARCH 27
Laramie at Cheyenne South, 11:30 a.m.
Cheyenne Central at Campbell County, noon
Cheyenne East at Thunder Basin, noon
Kelly Walsh at Rock Springs, noon
Natrona County at Green River, noon