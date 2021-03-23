Wyoming High School Softball Scoreboard: March 25-27, 2021

After the weather canceled the first-ever weekend of high school softball in the Cowboy State, teams hope to debut on the diamond this week.

The schedule gets underway with one game on Thursday. The bulk of the action will be on Friday and Saturday.

There are a total of 13 schools playing high school softball in Wyoming. There are six programs in the West Conference and seven in the East Conference.

The West Conference is Cody, Green River, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Rock Springs, and Worland.

The East Conference has Campbell County, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Laramie, Thunder Basin, and Wheatland.

Most of the games this weekend will be conference games. There is one non-conference game on the schedule.

Here is the schedule for technically the second week of the season. Schedules are subject to change.

THURSDAY, MARCH 25

Wheatland at Cheyenne South, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 26

Cody at Worland, 3 p.m. (non-conference)

Natrona County at Rock Springs, 3 p.m.

Laramie at Wheatland, 4 p.m.

Kelly Walsh at Green River, 6 p.m.

Cheyenne Central at Thunder Basin, 6 p.m.

Cheyenne East at Campbell County, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 27

Laramie at Cheyenne South, 11:30 a.m.

Cheyenne Central at Campbell County, noon

Cheyenne East at Thunder Basin, noon

Kelly Walsh at Rock Springs, noon

Natrona County at Green River, noon

