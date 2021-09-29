Little Snake River Gets to 4-0 With a Big Win over Dubois

Little Snake River will be one of the state championship contenders in 1A 6 man football this season and they're 4-0 so far this year. The Rattlers posted a 46-0 win over Dubois on Saturday in Baggs so that was a sharp performance all the way around for LSR.

The Rattlers had over 400 yards running the football with Kannadis Peroulis netting 247 of those. This team will be tested this week by #1 Meeteetse so that will be a very interesting game. Dubois, after two wins, to start the season now, h lost 2 in a row. They'll meet Farson-Eden this week.

We have a video to share with you and some compelling pics from Karen Peroulis and Adria Trembly in our gallery, Enjoy!

