2021 Upton Girls Basketball Wrap [VIDEO]

The Upton girls basketball program has turned things around after a 3 year stretch of not qualifying for the state tournament. Last year in 1A, the Bobcats finished 3rd at state, and in 2021, they took 2nd place with 17 wins and 5 losses.

In the quarterfinal round of the state tournament, The Bobcats rallied from 9 points down to beat Burlington 76-56 with Alyson Louderback leading the team in scoring with 21. Katlyn Louderback had 17 with Jerrica Caylor contributing 13. Upton had a rebounding edge of 15 in that game.

In the 1A semi-finals, Upton drew Kaycee and this was a much different game than the first round. The Bobcats led this game 10-9 at halftime and were outscored by 3 in the 4th quarter but prevailed anyway 34-33. It was a rough shooting game for both teams with Katlyn Louderback throwing in 15. Upton then played defending state champion Cokeville in the 1A title game, falling 62-48. Upton shot the ball much better from the field but struggled with turnovers in the game, Alyson Louderback was the Cats leading scorer with 15, and Paige Timberman had 11.

Katlyn Louderback earned all-state status for the 2nd straight year and Alyson Louderback was all-state for the 1st time. Katlyn was a senior who averaged 15 points a game so the team will miss her but Alyson returned as a senior as she averaged 9 points a game. Another returnee for 2021-22 is Jerrica Caylor who also averaged 9 points a game this past season. We do have a short video to share with you about this team. Enjoy!

