Alan Jackson is a man who knows how to live the good life. The country icon built a staggering Southern manor home for his family just outside of Nashville after he became one of the most successful artists in country music, and when he sold it in 2010, it marked one of the most expensive sales of a private residence in Nashville.

Jackson modeled his 18,622-square-foot, antebellum-style Southern manor home after Tara from Gone With the Wind and the type of plantation-style homes he had loved since his boyhood in Georgia. The massive house sits on 135 acres in the affluent rural Music City suburb of Franklin, Tenn., and the enormous construction project took 23 months to complete. Jackson and his wife Denise moved their family there in 1997.

Alan Jackson's Nashville Estate Is Incredible

Jackson named the staggering estate Sweetbriar, and the massive property includes a formal dining room, a formal living room, a home office with maple floors, an oversized family room with 22-foot ceilings, a gourmet kitchen with adjoining breakfast room and a glass-enclosed porch on the first floor. There are four bedroom suites on the second floor, as well as an exercise room and nanny quarters. The third floor of the home includes a game room, home theater and a custom pub.

The well-tended grounds of the estate include three ponds, a 10-acre lake, a boathouse, swimming pool, a barn with its own attached apartment and enclosed tennis and basketball courts. Jackson also built an enormous 20-car garage to house his extensive classic car collection.

Alan Jackson Owned One of the Most Expensive Homes in Nashville

Jackson and his wife sold the house in 2010 as their daughters got older and prepared to leave. A buyer paid $28 million for the house, making it one of the largest private residence sales in Tennessee when the sale closed on May 28, 2010. The Jacksons didn't exactly downsize to an apartment, though; they moved to an even more jaw-dropping hilltop estate in Franklin, which they sold for $19 million in 2021.

See Pictures of Alan Jackson's Incredible Nashville Homes

Scroll through the picture below to see inside of Alan Jackson's stunning Southern manor home, and keep scrolling to see inside his incredible hilltop estate.

PICTURES: See Inside Alan Jackson's Massive Southern Manor Home Alan Jackson's former 18,622-square-foot plantation-style estate sits on 135 acres in Franklin, Tenn., an affluent rural suburb outside of Nashville. The staggering residence includes formal dining and living rooms, a home office with maple floors, a spacious family room with 22 ft. ceilings, a gourmet kitchen with an adjoining breakfast room and a glass-enclosed porch on the first floor. There are four bedroom suites on the second floor, along with an exercise room and nanny quarters. The third floor has a game room, home theater and a custom pub. The property sold for $28 million in 2010, making it one of the largest sales of a private residence in Nashville.